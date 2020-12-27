





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you come into article with all sorts of questions, we’re happy to have some answers.

With that being said, not all of this news is altogether great. There is no new episode of the series tonight, with the reasoning being rather simple: We’re still in the midst of a holiday hiatus, and we’ll be there for one more week until the next new episode airs. The title here is “Overdue” — so why not check out a new preview for it right now?

If you look below, you can see a tease that is all about Kensi, Nell, and Eric as the three go over some recent bank records most likely tied to a case. For those who are curious, Beale does still have that mustache that he first sported on the last episode, and he is also still hanging around the team. His story moving forward is going to be quite interesting. He is this eccentric super-successful guy now, but we can see that deep down, he misses the team and being a part of it. There’s an action that comes from solving cases and that feeling of a job well done — even if the pay isn’t that great and you are working long hours.

We do think Eric’s still going to have a role on the show moving forward, even if it’s not entirely clear what that role is going to be.

As for another key character in Marty Deeks, we do think that he’s still going to be around in some shape or form. He may just be off at training during this episode, and it remains to be seen whether or not we’re going to see him in the flesh. Time will tell when it comes to this episode.

