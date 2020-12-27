When Calls the Heart season 8 sneak peek: Meet Joseph Canfield







When Calls the Heart season 8 is going to be premiering on Hallmark Channel come February — how about a preview now?

If you look below, you can see a new sneak peek that features Elizabeth front and center. What is she doing? It seems as though she’s trying to give Robert some horseback-riding lessons, but the problem is that his horse is running completely and utterly out of control. The two speed right on past one of the new additions to Hope Valley this season in Joseph Canfield, who is going to be arriving alongside his family. We’ll have more time to get to know him as time goes on, but one of the things that When Calls the Heart is great at is finding a way in order to ensure that there are a lot of interesting characters who thrive in this world.

For those who were hoping that When Calls the Heart would reveal something a little more substantial in this preview, we understand the frustration. It feels like we’ve been stuck forever on this Elizabeth – love triangle story. Yet, at the same time we can’t say we’re even remotely shocked that the producers are holding their cards close to the vest when it comes to who Elizabeth chooses, if anyone. It’s one of the big reasons to watch the upcoming season.

This new sneak peek first aired back on Christmas Day, when Hallmark Channel aired this as a special part of a repeat of the last holiday special. Remember that this year, When Calls the Heart is replacing the annual Christmas event with a longer season proper. There is a lot to look forward to, though you may have to wait a while in order to see it.

