Power Book II: Ghost episode 9: Is Dru dead? What about Ramirez?







Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 is an installment that threw a LOT at you, and in a relatively short amount of time. It also delivered some of the most violent moments of the season as Rico decided to turn on the Tejada family in favor of Cane and Lil Guap — something that Cane himself didn’t quite expect.

The shootout at the end of the episode was intense, and it almost cost Dru his life. We do think that he’s going to make it out of surgery and in one piece, but it’s clear things were a little touch-and-go at first. The most important thing is what Dru wants for his life moving forward now. Remember that he never really wanted to be at the front of Monet’s operation, but with Cane effectively disowned, what other choice does he have?

While we think that Dru is gonna make it, the news is nowhere near as good for Ramirez. The show’s resident dirty cop found himself shot at the end of the hour, and here, we don’t think there’s any ambiguity. Cane made sure of that. He found himself so filled with rage that he needed to hold someone responsible for all that happened. He blamed Ramirez as the one fully responsible.

Now, everything is set up where Tariq is facing total chaos from all directions. Monet still feels betrayed by him, even if she let him live in return for saving Diana’s life at the Rico shootout. Meanwhile, he also still needs to pay Davis and then also 2-Bit, who was somewhat forgotten about for most of this episode but still out there. That’s to go along with the fact that Tariq now knows the truth about Saxe’s final plan, and is desperate in order to ensure that he gets what he wants in the end.

