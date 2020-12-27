Power Book II: Ghost episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Can Tariq free Tasha?







Next week on Power Book II: Ghost episode 10, it’s finally here. We’re building up to the epic season finale, one where the fates of Tariq and Tasha St. Patrick both are delicately hanging in the balance. We knew that the true high point of drama this season would likely involve the trial, and we’re pretty much there now. The problem herre is that this trial is not exactly going the way anyone expected.

At this point, Tasha’s growing concerned that Davis may not have the best intentions when it comes to Tariq. Meanwhile, Saxe is also increasingly desperate and it’s hard to imagine just how far he is going to go in his pursuit for self-proclaimed “justice.” Almost anything could happen in that courtroom now, and this is without mentioning some of the problems Tariq faces away from it. Just think along the lines of the latest chaos involving Monet and Cane.

Want a few more specifics? The Power Book II: Ghost finale is entitled “Heart of Darkness,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

Desperate, Tariq will do whatever it takes to clear his mother. But knowing he’s not in the clear with Monet, Tariq’s backed against the wall trying to keep his promise to get Tasha out of prison. As Saxe aims to finally get a St. Patrick behind bars, Tasha questions Davis’s tactics, worried his defense has put her family directly in the crosshairs. Monet is on a mission to put things back in their place since Rico’s assault on her organization and family, but Cane has plans of his own.

As for whether or not there could be a season 2 cliffhanger, remember that this is the world of Power. Such things feel inevitable, really.

