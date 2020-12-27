Is His Dark Materials new tonight on BBC One? A look ahead…







Is His Dark Materials new tonight on BBC One? For those of you curious in getting an answer to this very subject, rest assured we’ve got it! Beyond that, though, we’re also going to be looking ahead towards the future of the franchise.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight on the British network. The reason for that is rather simple — last week serves as the season finale. There was a reasonable amount of closure there, or at least within the context of The Subtle Knife. There was an independent Asriel-specific story that was meant to be filmed, but it was derailed due to the global pandemic. The producers were quite fortunate that most of the necessary footage was shot before then and there were no significant delays leading into season 2 airing on TV.

As we look towards the future now, though, it may be best to prepare for a slightly-longer wait. While we know that there is going to be a third season (HBO in the States announced it as the final one), we imagine that the state of the world right now amidst of the aforementioned health crisis makes things a tad trickier. We hope that we could get more in late 2021/early 2022 but we’re going to be patient with it. The most important thing is that everyone stays safe and feels comfortable at work.

Of course, the events of the next season are going to be based on The Amber Spyglass, and should at least tie together perfectly the narrative based on Philip Pullman’s classic work. Once there is more to report in regards to the subject, we’ll be sure to present it for you here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials

What do you most want to see in regards to His Dark Materials season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







