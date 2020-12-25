Doctor Who: Is there a 2020 Christmas Special? Current return date







Are you looking for a Doctor Who 2020 Christmas Special? It does make perfect sense, given that this franchise aired them for many years.

Yet, things have been a little bit different since Chris Chibnall showed up as showrunner and Jodie Whittaker became the new Doctor. The series has moved away from their traditional December 25 specials and instead has been airing episodes on New Year’s Day. That was the cast at the start of 2020, and the same can be said now. There is an episode airing on January 1 entitled “Revolution of the Daleks,” but that means no Christmas Special today.

For some more video discussion on Doctor Who now, watch our take on the most-recent finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

In the event that you haven’t seen or heard much about “Revolution of the Daleks” yet, let’s kick things off here by sharing the official synopsis:

The upcoming festive special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

This episode, which you can see a video for below, will feature the epic return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. Daleks will clearly play a central role, and this episode should prove to be fun, nostalgic, and so much more. There is quite a bit to like here!

What do you want to see on the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special?

Are you bummed that there is no installment airing on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments, and Happy Holidays! We’ll have further news on the series before too long. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







