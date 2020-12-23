The Bachelorette finale: Ivan Hall on religion, Tayshia Adams split







Last night on The Bachelorette finale, one of the more surprising moments came when Tayshia Adams eliminated Ivan Hall. The act itself wasn’t too surprising, given that it’s been clear for weeks that Zac Clark is the frontrunner.

Instead, it was the reasoning behind the exit that surprised a lot of people out there. The breakup happened over religion, which is something that was never fully expounded upon on the show. It’s obviously a sensitive matter, and this makes it understandable why producers wouldn’t include it. Also, it seems as though many of the discussions about it happened off-camera during the fantasy-suite date. Tayshia confirmed as much in an interview with Us Weekly:

“We utilized fantasy suites for what they’re really meant for. Yes, you know, there’s a stigma behind it. But also, it’s an opportunity to have conversations that you might not want to have on camera … And we had a lot of conversations about what we thought our future would look like, what it looked like raising kids and our beliefs and everything like that. So, religion is one thing that we did talk about, but we talked about many other things. And I feel like there were reasons why we both felt like, you know, it might not align.”

Want more discussion on The Bachelorette finale? Then watch our new breakdown below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more news and also view our show playlist for all coverage from this season.

For more specifics, Bachelor Nation alum Caila Quinn asked Ivan about his exit in a message, and shared his response on her Instagram Stories. He made it clear that Tayshia was interested in being with someone who is Christian, and he is not a religious person. This makes everything a little more cut-and-dry.

In the end, though, we’ll stick with much of what we said last night: This is actually one of the more normal and realistic breakups in the history of the franchise. It’s understandable why faith would cause two people to split! What makes this notable is just the way that it happened.

Do you want to see Ivan Hall on Bachelor in Paradise or another show coming up?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







