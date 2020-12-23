





Tonight’s The Bachelorette finale kicked off with all sorts of drama — after all, Ben Smith returned … and that meant bad news for Ivan.

Or, to be more specific, it was a conversation about religion that ended up sending Ivan home. It’s a bit of a hard conversation to judge given that it was never shown on-camera, but apparently it was a difference of opinion that caused the two of them to not work out. We’ll have to judge their relationship for what we saw, and there was chemistry. Yet, there was clearly not enough chemistry for the two to work out in the end in addition to this other issue.

Of course, we should note that out of any reason why a Bachelor Nation couple may break up, this is one of the more understandable ones. This is something that actually happens for couples in real life, as opposed to just something that happens in the manufactured TV world of The Bachelor and all of its different iterations.

We’ll say this: Ivan came across as a great guy through all of the season. He had a great backstory, he had wonderful conversations with Tayshia, and really seemed like someone who had everything she was looking for.

While it remains to be seen what Ivan’s future in Bachelor Nation is, we do think that he is a legitimate contender for Bachelor in Paradise. If this was a standard season and the next lead hadn’t already been chosen, we would have looked more towards him as a possible Bachelor.

Are you shocked that Ivan and Tayshia’s relationship ended over religion?

