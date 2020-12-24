Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? When is it back?







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Given that we’ve only had a small handful of episodes so far this season, it makes sense to want more.

Unfortunately, we’re just not going to be getting more for a good while, as the show has already embarked on its midseason hiatus. There is no new episode coming on the air, and there is also not one set to arrive until we get around to March. The reasoning behind that is rather simple, as it’s tied to the simple fact that the network wants top be able to air much of the rest of the season consecutively. They don’t want to air an episode, have a hiatus, then another episode, and then another hiatus. It’s easier for them production-wise to do things this way. It works in order to ensure that there is a whole flurry of new episodes ready to air all at once.

So what is going to be coming up story-wise when the show returns? There are a few different things to prepare for, and it begins with seeing if Eddie and Katherine can continue to be strong for each other. Obviously, Eddie has gone through a lot already, and there are going to be more steps for him to take.

Meanwhile, Gary has a lot of emotions to sift through at the moment, given that he’s still wrestling with trying to help Darcy and figuring out how to best define his relationship with Maggie. The last thing that we saw of the two of them at the end of the first part of this season was that phone call. Who knows where things will go from here?

