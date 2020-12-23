





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? For those interested in getting an answer, we’ll have one within this article — plus, a look towards what the future holds.

We should start things off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of SEAL Team on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has every bit to do with the fact that we’re now on a holiday hiatus, which is the sort of thing that CBS does year in and year out. While there’s going to be less traveling and co-mingling this year than in years past, that is not stopping the network from operating a similar schedule pattern as what we’ve seen before.

So in case you are wondering when SEAL Team is actually going to be back, be prepared to see it on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The next new episodes is entitled “The Carrot or the Stick,” and it will give you a chance to see what’s on the other side of the big crisis involving Ray. Get set for an emotional episode with all sorts of surprises from start to finish.

Want to get a little more insight about it? Then check out, if you haven’t seen it yet, the SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

“The Carrot or The Stick” – With no leads on Ray’s whereabouts, Jason pushes Bravo team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate their missing brother. Meanwhile, Ray tries to survive captivity, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is SEAL Team really going to kill Ray off? We want to believe he’ll make it through this crisis, but we know that it’s not going to be easy. Jason and his one-time team are going to have to track him down first, and that is without even considering what they do when they locate him.

Of course, for Ray, he’s going to have to figure out if he can save himself. For some more on that, be sure to visit the link here.

