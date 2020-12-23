Blue Bloods season 11 filming: Behind the scenes with Vanessa Ray







Just in case you were wondering if Blue Bloods season 11 can be at times a grueling experience, we now have evidence.

With that in mind, just take a look at the latest from series star Vanessa Ray. In a new post on her official Instagram, the actress behind Eddie shared a photo of her after work sporting a pretty large arm bruise. Her caption makes it clear that clearly, she had quite the eventful day: “The sign of a good day at work: when your bruises match your pj’s.” She also joked that sometimes, she does her own stunts.

Is this a sign that there is some action-oriented stuff going down on Blue Bloods for Eddie? Possibly, but if nothing else it tells us that filming is still going on fairly close to Christmas. Typically, shows tend to take longer breaks for the holidays, but they may be a little bit shorter this year due to production starting so late, coupled with the desire to reduce a lot of people traveling around amidst the global health crisis. A smaller break could keep more people firmly in one place for a stretch of time.

You are going to have a chance to see Ray alongside Tom Selleck, Will Estes, and the rest of the cast back on TV in early January, and we know that the vast majority of the story this season is still to come. For Eddie, we’re hoping for more opportunities to see her work with Jamie in the field, and also potentially a chance to see her move up the ranks in the NYPD. After such a long period of time, she deserves it.

What do you want to see when it comes to Eddie’s story on Blue Bloods season 11?

