The Bachelorette: Why is there no After the Final Rose with Tayshia?







Tonight on The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams decided to get engaged to Zac Clark, and it set the stage for a fantastic future.

Yet, the show did something a little bit strange tonight — after all, there was no formal After the Final Rose special that followed the show. ABC went instead with Supermarket Sweep, and it makes you wonder if this season was getting screwed over. What gives here? Odds are, it has a lot to do with the global pandemic sweeping the globe.

Typically, specials like After the Final Rose are special because they are live, and it’s just hard to stage a live show in this climate. You would have to re-quarantine the contestants, and clearly it was determined that there was no real benefit in doing some awkward Zoom show. They also couldn’t just film an update from La Quinta and pretend like no time had passed. We still like those shows, and it does feel almost abrupt the way that Tayshia’s finale ended. She already has a shorter season than most other leads because she stepped in after Clare Crawley’s exit … and now this. Yea, it is totally a bummer, especially since we are rooting for Zac and Tayshia!

Hopefully, this lack of an After the Final Rose is not something that becomes a trend on the series moving forward. We do think that it will return, potentially this spring depending on what is going on with the vaccine.

