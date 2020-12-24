Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 7 hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that — and also, a look to what the future holds.

Want to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist. We’ll have other insight coming.

We don’t want to beat around the bush for a long time here, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has to do with the oh-so simple fact that this is Christmas Eve! It’s not a time when people out there have a huge appetite to check out a lot of typical programming, so we can’t be surprised that ABC opted to not put the show on the air.

What’s a little more startling, and also a downer for a lot of people out there, is that Grey’s Anatomy is going to be off the air for a long time after this, as well. How long are we talking? Just think in terms of until March. It’s a long wait, and there is probably one reason for it: Allowing the show a chance to air consecutive episodes for most of the rest of the season.

The top priority when Grey’s Anatomy returns to the air is going to be trying to figure out what happens with Meredith Grey. She was put on a ventilator and things have gone from bad to worse in a lot of ways.

Beyond that, though, we have questions about many other things. Think in terms of Teddy’s relationship future, what happens with Tom Koracick, and also where things are going for Jo and Jackson.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







