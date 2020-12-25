Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 4 hopes







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we come bearing some information on that … and also a look to the future.

We’re never a fan of keeping anyone waiting, so we will kick things off here with the oh-so-unfortunate news: There is no episode tonight. As for the reason why, it’s likely obvious: It’s Christmas Day! This just isn’t a time where there are a lot of new programs on the air, as major-networks don’t want to run up against some sort of significant level of competition. People are just off doing other things.

So in case you are wondering when the show is going to be coming back, here is your answer — Friday, January 8. It will be with an episode that is personal for Kumu, as something happens to her when she is trying to do the right thing.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback” – Magnum and Higgins help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight. Also, Kumu is arrested for stealing an artifact from a collector that should be returned to its original resting place, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, this episode will prove to be worth the wait, and be as exciting and as emotional as you would want from the series. We know that moving forward, Higgins’ love interest will still a part of the story, and the same goes for her being a de-facto boss for Magnum. What will that entail?

Also, we would assume that we’re going to get some answers about that white SUV mystery before too long … right? It’s one of the things that we’re the most intrigued about with the show at this point.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you want to see on Magnum PI moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also keep coming back for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







