





Tonight’s The Bachelorette finale brought forward a LOT of drama, but also some big questions. Take, for example, who would Tayshia Adams pick … and also was she engaged to that said person.

From just about the moment that Brendan chose to send himself home onward, we were convinced that Zac Clark was going to be the guy. This was just the option that made the most overall sense in our mind. He and Tayshia had built up such a great relationship, and it was also clear that they had both the chemistry and the emotional connection. It was hard to envision a scenario where the two of them didn’t end up going the distance.

Tonight, Tayshia eliminated Ivan over what seemed to be a difference in religious beliefs. With Ben coming back, he and Zac were suddenly the final two. Then, Tayshia eliminated Ben (for a second time) before the two could go on their final date.

The engagement with Tayshia and Zac was all sorts of romantic, as he gave arguably one of the best pre-proposal speeches ever and she responded accordingly. This honestly felt like a relationship that would last when we saw it, and that doesn’t always feel that way.

So are Zac and Tayshia still together? That’s a question that a lot of people have to wonder. We have yet to hear anything suggesting that their relationship is on the rocks — as a matter of fact, ABC reality chief Rob Mills confirmed to Variety that they are engaged still and “very happy.” It’s kinda weird that this is how we found out about the two of them being together, but it is what it is.

For those wondering, the photo above is how we picture a potential wedding happening after the fact. It’s actually from their one-on-one date a little earlier this season, which was themed around a wedding photo shoot.

What did you think about the engagement on The Bachelorette tonight?

