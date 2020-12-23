The Bachelor: When does Matt James’ season premiere? Early spoilers







We know that The Bachelorette finale with Tayshia Adams is airing tonight on ABC, but why not look to the future with Matt James for a moment? You’re not going to be waiting too long for the first episode! It’s easily the shortest turnaround between Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons in recent memory.

Here’s what we can tell you right now: The season premieres on January 4, and it features a guy in James who has never been a part of a franchise before. It’s a gamble for ABC to bring him on, but they do their best to describe him in the attached logline:

Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for “The Bachelorette,” Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasn’t been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life—no matter what challenges he will face—as he starts his search for his happily ever after.

If there is reason for concern about Matt as a lead, it probably is the fact that he’s never been in love before. Is he going to know how to react in all of these situations? That is a complete and total unknown, and we’ll have to see where things go here as the season progresses.

