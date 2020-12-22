Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: Prepare to meet Friar Pete







There are a number of things to prepare for when Prodigal Son season 2 premieres on Fox next year, and that includes the arrival of new characters.

For the sake of this article, why not learn a little bit more about Friar Pete? According to a report from TVLine, former Smash star Christian Borle will recur across the second season as the aforementioned character. Apparently, Pete is famous for a “notorious killing spree,” one that eventually led to him being in the psych ward with none other than Michael Sheen’s character of Martin. Here’s a little more from the character description:

A former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, Pete is a careful listener who offers respite to the other patients — and he becomes a key consultant in Bright’s latest case.

Sound creepy enough for you? This seems perfect for the world of Prodigal Son, a show that often features a fair share of creepy characters from top to bottom. For Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), his big struggle moving into season 2 is how to deal with what Ainsley did at the end of season 1. He’s realized now that he’s surrounded by even more murderers than he once thought, and that will take a toll on his mind and his soul. To go along with that, he is also going to be tasked still with some intense, dangerous cases. His hands are full, not that this should be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there. This show is all about Bright finding a way to deal with madness, both internally as well as externally.

