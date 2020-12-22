Better Call Saul season 6: When could filming begin?







If you are excited to see Better Call Saul season 6 arrive on AMC, you have to know that you’re not alone in that pursuit. This is the final season, after all, and there are so many unanswered questions at the moment. Take, for example, what happens to Kim Wexler in the present, where we end up in the Breaking Bad timeline, and also if Jimmy ends up finding any joy at all as Gene. We don’t want to get our hopes up too high for some of these stories, but we know the series is more than capable of delivering the goods.

While we can’t speak too much on story details at this given moment, we can at least remind you of this: Work is currently underway behind the scenes on scripts, and there’s a chance filming could start in the months to come. Speaking via Deadline, co-creator Peter Gould notes that they are pretty late into writing scripts for the final season, and went on to add the following:

“We are in a zoom room everyday. We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning. For the season — it’s like trying to dance in quick sand. It’s a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with.”

“We have a few more scripts than we usually do, [and] our fervent desire is to begin shooting early next year.”

The schedule for the show will more than likely be fluid depending on the global pandemic; we’d love for season 6 to air at some point in 2021, but we don’t want to get overly optimistic as of yet.

