His Dark Materials renewed for season 3 at HBO; will be final season







After two seasons airing at HBO, it looks as though His Dark Materials is going to have a chance to build towards a fitting finale.

Today, it was confirmed that the network (which airs on BBC One in the UK) will have a season 3, inevitably based on the Philip Pullman book The Amber Spyglass. With that, it’s also going to be the final season of the show. The series gets the full trilogy and a chance to tell a fantastic story from start to finish; it’s hard to be upset, even if three seasons feels like a short run compared to some other series out there.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, had to say:

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege … We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jane Tranter contributed the following:

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement.”

We certainly imagine you’ll be waiting for some time for season 3 to premiere, given the global pandemic and the lengthy post-production time required for this show. The series had an advantage leading into season 2, as filming commenced far before new episodes premiered.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials

What do you think about His Dark Materials being renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







