Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett separate from The Mandalorian







Following Friday night’s finale of The Mandalorian, there were absolutely questions about what the future was going to be. We know that the show was renewed for a season 3, but that was before the series announced The Book of Boba Fett in the closing minutes of the aforementioned finale.

So did this mean that the Boba Fett show was season 3, or are the two series two separate entities? There was understandably confusion, but now, there is a little bit of clarity. In a new interview on Good Morning America early Monday, executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is its own standalone series — it’s a spin-off taking place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, but it is not meant to replace it. This show is also currently in production, and after the fact, the plan is to then go into The Mandalorian season 3.

Where things are still a little bit confusing comes in the form of these shows’ respective release dates — we know that both of them have been teased in the past for a December 2021 premiere. Does that mean that they will air at the same time, or is one going to air immediately after the other? These are questions that we’ll be spending a lot of time thinking about, but Disney+ will give us some answers soon enough.

What we can say at the moment is this: We are beyond confident right now when it comes to Disney+ and their Star Wars offerings. They’ve clearly figured something out with The Mandalorian, and hopefully Favreau and the producers are able to continue to find the creative freedom that they have while also continuing the lore established in the movies and other films. There is a lot to still be excited for.

