Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 11 episode 4 scoop







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Should you hope for another opportunity to see a Reagan family dinner soon? Within this article, we’ll answer those questions — and of course also look towards that the future holds!

Now, we get to the bad news — if you were expecting a new Blue Bloods tonight, that is unfortunately not happening. What’s the reason for that? It has to do simply with the fact that it’s Christmas! (Hope you’re having a merry one if you’re celebrating.) This is a time where networks never program regular episodes of shows, since they know full well that it’s going to be tough to get huge ratings for them along the way.

Blue Bloods will be off the air both this week and next, but it is going to return with new installments come Friday, January 8. For some more insight on that, be sure to check out the attached synopsis below:

“Redemption” – Frank must decide whether the department can accommodate a request to remain in the field from Detective Allison Mulaney (Ali Stroker), a lauded cop who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty. Also, Erin is conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide, Danny and Baez pursue a rideshare rapist and Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We imagine that there are going to be a number of other episodes over the first two months of 2021 — winter is a great time for Blue Bloods ratings-wise, as you want to ensure that episodes are airing when viewers are home to watch them. It’s cold! Who wants to go outside this time of year? Not airing over Christmas will also ensure that there are episodes ready by January 8, given that filming started later than usual.

Related News – Be sure to score some other updates on Blue Bloods, including photo previews for this episode

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







