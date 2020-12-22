The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Who does Tayshia choose, Ivan or Zac?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette finale coming on ABC tomorrow night, it all comes down to one question: Who will Tayshia Adams choose? When Brendan eliminated himself, it felt like there were two contenders remaining in Ivan Hall and Zac Clark who were both worthy of the final rose. (Actually, there was three due to Ben showing up in the closing minutes tonight, not that we’re confident it’s going anywhere.)

Before we do too much else here, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis for the full The Bachelorette finale:

“1613” – Season Finale – After a shocking rose ceremony, Tayshia is excited to introduce the remaining bachelors to her family. Will the men win over her family? Her father voices concerns that she might make a big mistake. When proposal day arrives, Tayshia is so overcome with emotion that not even Chris Harrison can read her tears. Will Tayshia bravely step into the future she has been dreaming of or will she be too scared of repeating her past? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, DEC. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

It’s hard to know exactly who is the frontrunner here — while we personally think that Zac will get the final rose based on what we’ve seen, there are still important events to come. Ivan is a super-nice guy, and he may hit it off really well with her family. There’s an element of unpredictability that is definitely here.

Who do you think Tayshia will choose on The Bachelorette finale, Ivan or Zac?

Do you think Ben has a chance? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

