





Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette was the last one before the finale, and of course that meant overnight dates! It also meant that there would be one more emotional elimination.

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form? Then watch the latest discussion below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and view our new playlist.

Of course, this elimination was far from a normal one, not that you should be surprised by that at all given the way that this show often works. Brendan Morais made it clear on many occasions that he was in love with Tayshia Adams, and we have no real reason to doubt that at all. Yet, that doesn’t mean he was ready to propose. He realized after a (brutal) date with Neil Lane that he wasn’t ready to take that next step and eliminated himself — he needed more time.

Do we understand that this was heartbreaking for Tayshia? Absolutely, especially since it seemed like Brendan was one of the people she was most into. We think that she would have kept him over Ivan moving into the finale. However, he did the right thing here — it’s better he does the honest, unpopular thing rather than stringing her along and breaking her heart later on down the road. He may have thought he was ready going into the show to move on, but recognized during the episode that this was not actually the case.

With Brendan’s exit, that left Zac Clark and Ivan Hall in competition for that final rose — though there was a chance that another surprise could enter the mix, as well. That came in the form of Ben arriving in the closing seconds.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right away

What did you think about Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







