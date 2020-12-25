Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date hopes after Christmas Special







Following the Call the Midwife Christmas Special this year, do you want to get a sense as to what lies ahead in season 10? Or, at the very least, are you curious to know the premiere window? We’ll have that for you within this piece. (Of course, a Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas for those of you reading today.)

Let’s kick things off here with a reminder that yes, there will still be a season 10 of Call the Midwife coming at some point to BBC One in the UK and PBS in America — it may just not be under the same time-frame that you’re used to. Like with many other major productions, filming for the Helen George drama was impacted dramatically by the onset of the global pandemic. It didn’t push forward as planned and elements were significantly delayed. Don’t be surprised if the series does premiere a good stretch later than usual, or if there are some hiatuses that happen during the season. There are a lot of different options available to producers, so expect a certain degree of flexibility.

In the end, though, we do think episodes will still premiere in the first half of the year across both countries — it’s typically later in America than the UK, so that tradition will more than likely last. There are also more seasons to come after the fact, so at least this is one other thing that you don’t have to worry about. For sure, we are not getting set to enter the end of the series.

Content-wise, be prepared for more of what you love from Call the Midwife — heartfelt stories meant to make you feel ALL the emotions.

