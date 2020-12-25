Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special start time, network







Want to know the start time for the upcoming Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special, or what network it will be on? Go ahead and consider this article your source on that and a whole lot more.

Let’s begin here with the obvious, and that is the simple fact that the special is airing on Christmas Day! This is one of the great traditions when it comes to this show, as you have a chance to sit down with your family and enjoy some meaningful television.

For viewers who are watching in Great Britain, the special will begin at 7:40 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, American viewers will be able to check out the special starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. Central) over on PBS. There are a lot of highs and lows in the story, but there’s a great chance to get lost in this and forget about everything that is happening on the outside.

In the event that you haven’t seen all that much in the way of footage for the special yet, we suggest that you check out the promo below via PBS. We also have an attached synopsis:

It’s December 1965 and everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

So what is coming on the other side of this? We know that there is a season 10 coming for Call the Midwife, and really it’s just a matter of waiting around for it. Things may end up getting delayed due to the pandemic.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It's the holiday tradition we always look forward to! The Call the Midwife Holiday Special premieres this Fri at 9/8c. #MidwifePBS pic.twitter.com/pEXsWObqG3 — PBS (@PBS) December 21, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







