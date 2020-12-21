Riverdale season 5 to write in Vanessa Morgan pregnancy







As we await the premiere of Riverdale season 5 on The CW next year, we know one particularly-notable plot point. At some point, you are going to see Vanessa Morgan’s character of Toni pregnant!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Morgan confirmed the news while also noting that she is officially on maternity leave. She thanked the producers for accommodating her through the whole process, and for also choosing to write the pregnancy into the show. That typically does make it easier on all parties involved, as opposed to utilizing a lot of camera tricks and/or props to try and hide the pregnancy on-screen.

Of course, this creative decision does raise a lot of questions about Toni’s future, especially since Riverdale will be taking some sort of enormous time jump following graduation, which takes place early on in the season. It’s likely that Toni will be pregnant on the other side of it, and there are a few different possibilities the show could explore. Take, for example, her being a surrogate for another character, or her personally making a choice to start a family of her own. She’s been a love interest for Cheryl in the past, but who knows precisely where things are going to be after the time jump? (We know what many fans would like to see, but there still a lot of question marks there.)

Ultimately, we’ll probably find out whatever the writers decided a few episodes into the season — every character could be sent in an unexpected direction when you think about the potential length of the time jump.

What do you want to see for Toni as we move into Riverdale season 5?

