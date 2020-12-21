The Rookie season 3 premiere sneak peek: Nolan, Harper’s next move







If you’re waiting eagerly for The Rookie season 3 premiere to come in the new year, you have every reason to be. This episode marks the first chance to see the other side of John Nolan being framed, and you have to believe that it’s not going to be pretty.

As the sneak peek below indicates already, Nathan Fillion’s made some mistakes that he’s going to have to clean up. Take, for example, not being aware enough to record a conversation with Armstrong, or properly securing his home. These are issues that he’s learning about in real time. Sure, he probably didn’t think that he’d find himself in this sort of position, but he has to prepare for everything now … and that is what Harper tries to educate him on over the phone.

Ultimately, she’s more seasoned in such matters, and she’s also aware that Nolan being framed likely means that she’s also going to be roped into it. With that in mind, she’s making some rapid moves to protect herself in whatever way she can. Whether or not she’ll be fully successful is something that we’ll have to wait and see on but for now, it’s clear that she is trying her very best to be ready.

If there’s one way we’d describe The Rookie season 3 in advance, it’s a struggle. It’s going to be one seeing if John can find his way out of this, especially with so many of the metaphorical walls closing in on him. We’re hoping that he won’t face too many serious consequences, but remember this: Armstrong is a formidable adversary. If we’ve learned anything from him in season 2, it’s that he is a fighter. He wouldn’t have gotten himself mixed up in what he is unless he thought he could find a way out.

