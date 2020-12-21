9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 promo: What’s ahead for Rob Lowe, cast?







With the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 coming in the new year, it feels abundantly clear that there’s some fun stuff to prepare for. Oh, and of course a lot of non-stop craziness, as well … not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there.

One of the big teases that’s been out there for a little while about the new season is the presence of Suits alum Gina Torres, who will be playing a new paramedic captain in Tommy Vega. Yet, the promo below gives you more of a great opportunity to see her and understand more of what she brings to the show. Think in terms of a lot of humor and personality; she’s stepping into a spot previously held by Liv Tyler, who chose to not return for the upcoming season. Yet, these two characters are very much different.

If you haven’t seen the season 2 synopsis yet, we do think that it gives you a slightly-better sense of just what is coming up for these characters:

Actress Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Pearson,” “Firefly”) joins Season Two of 9-1-1: LONE STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) as Captain TOMMY VEGA. But even as CPT. OWEN STRAND (Rob Lowe) welcomes Vega to the 126, he must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth (recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein, “House”), who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season. All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before. The series also stars Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.

Excited yet? Just remember that there is also a chance for a crossover or two as the season goes along…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox, video via SpoilerTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







