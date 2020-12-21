Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 photo: How Jamie, Eddie team up







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Redemption,” and that could play out in many forms when it returns on January 8. Beyond that, though, there could also be a celebration for a lot of Jamie – Eddie fans out there.

We know that if there was one prevailing criticism of season 10, it’s that there wasn’t enough of Jamko (the couple, not the dog) out in the field working together. There was a good bit of conflict, but they were often on separate shifts and their professional dynamic was different with Jamie now being a Sergeant. This episode marks the show changing course a little bit. The photo above clearly shows Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters working together, and according to the synopsis, “Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job.” You can understand why they would team up on something like this, given that it is so personal to the NYPD at large.

Ultimately, we’re just happy to see if the working relationship between these two continue to evolve — while also keeping an element of what made them great. There is a little bit of nostalgia that could come from seeing them together in the field, and hopefully it’s something we see more of as time goes on. We know that there could be chances for more career advancement for Jamie this season, but we also hope the same could be said for Eddie. After everything she has gone through, isn’t it fair to say that she deserves it on some level?

Of course, we still have questions aplenty as to where the remainder of the season is going to go because we are so early in it! Our hope is that season 11 is going to be on the air until May, and the vast majority of it is still to come.

