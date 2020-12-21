Power Book II: Ghost episode 9: Who’s the most likely to die?







We’re inching ever closer to Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 airing on Starz this coming weekend, and all signs point to it being huge.

Want some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to check out our most recent episode discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. More updates are coming every weekend.

With there only being two episodes left this season, we have to be prepared for face the possibility of a major character death. This is something that we’ve seen on a number of different occasions before in this world, and it could easily happen again here.

So are there some top candidates to die and if so, who are they? Within this piece? We want to take a look at three that are currently dominating the conversation in our mind.

Cane – At this point, doesn’t it feel like his days are numbered? There’s no other way that we can look at it based on some of the recent events that we’ve seen. He’s turning on his family, in part because of his own actions … and in part because of his own. We don’t think his rage towards Tariq is going to subside anytime soon, so we have to imagine that things are coming to a head before long.

2-Bit – Let’s make it clear already that we really don’t want to see this happen. It’d be pretty crummy if it did, given the fact that he could be a key character in the upcoming Tommy spin-off. Yet, at the same time we do think that there is a universe in which we end up seeing a little chaos here and there, and taking out a fan-favorite character would be a devastating blow.

Zeke – Would it be a little bit weird to take this character out after he was already in a perilous situation? Sure, but we don’t really know what his long-term story is meant to be. He serves as a device to keep Tariq busy at school, while also a representation of an escape route for Monet and the Tejadas. It just feels like there could easily be a situation where this was taken away from them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next Power Book II: Ghost episode

Who do you think is the most-likely to die on the next Power Book II: Ghost episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







