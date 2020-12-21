Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 6 spoilers







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? For those who want an answer to that question, plus information on what lies ahead, we’ve got that for you within.

We don’t want to keep you around waiting all that long, so we’ll go ahead and share the bad news — there is no new episode of the show airing on the network. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to do with where we are in the calendar right now. The holidays are coming, and traditionally CBS does not want to do anything to run up against those. We’ve seen that before, and we’re certainly expecting that we’re going to see it again.

If there is any silver lining here, it’s that the holiday hiatus is not going to be an altogether long one. All Rise is poised to return to the air when you get around to Monday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s with an episode entitled “Bounceback” that will have a lot going on for Lola both personally and professionally.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more scoop on what’s ahead:

“Bounceback”– It’s a new year and Lola’s baby is due any day. She learns the jury was going to deliver a “not guilty” verdict in a case in which she pressured defendant Leon Parsons (Isaiah Johnson) to take a plea deal, forcing her to decide whether to let the plea stand and protect her reputation, or reveal what she knows to Leon. Also, Mark’s in the midst of an intense negotiation with DA Louis Bravo (Ian Anthony Dale) regarding how and when to arrest and charge Deputy Sheriff Rashel (Nick Wechsler) for attempted murder, when Mark is the victim of a brazen knife attack, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Anne Heche, as police union lawyer Corinne Cuthbert, and Rick Fox as August Fox, who introduces Luke to the idea of restorative justice.

