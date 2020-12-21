The Bachelorette finale: Could a Ben Smith return upend Tayshia’s ending?







Is Ben Smith returning on tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette? Nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment, but clearly ABC wants you thinking about it.

The video below is basically the same promo that you’ve seen for the past several days, with Tayshia Adams freaking out about some newly-discovered item of news. What’s a little bit more intriguing is the “it’s down to the final three … or is it?” line that the network tweeted alongside said video — a strong indication that someone is coming back.

Who could be returning? It’s pretty limited list given that we’ve already had a Men Tell All, and it would be weird seeing a Bennett or a Noah back given that the two of them already had a chance to say some sort of proper goodbye to Tayshia. Ben’s the only reasonable candidate from this season, and it’s also fair to say that he has some sort of unfinished business. He didn’t tell Tayshia how he felt, and there could be this sentiment from him where he doesn’t want to carry that with him for the remainder of his life.

While we’re not saying that Ben and Bennett are anywhere close to the same person, these could be comparable situations in terms of potential returns … and we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s the same result. It’s hard to imagine a situation where Tayshia brings Ben now to the final two over some of the other contenders that she has.

TONIGHT it's down to the final three…or is it? #TheBachelorette Two-Night Finale Event starts tonight at 8|7c on ABC. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5uslxPQAXd — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 21, 2020

