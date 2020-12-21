Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Helen George on filming in pandemic







The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is right around the corner! The big event is airing on BBC One and PBS this Friday, and you don’t have to wait to get a larger sense of what lies ahead.

With that in mind, may we introduce you to the new video below? In this, you can see Helen George, Stephen McGann, and some other cast members from the series doing their part to explain the feeling of getting back to work months later than anticipated due to the global pandemic. They all mention how hard 2020 has been, but also how important it was to get a feeling of completion again — being able to come back to work and finish the special was incredibly important. They recognize how important Call the Midwife is to many of their viewers, as the show offers up feelings of hope and inspiration. It is comforting, and it’s also escapism in a time when viewers need it the most.

Because Call the Midwife is a series set within the past, there is less pressure to try and create a story that mirrors the pandemic in some shape or form. The producers can instead just opt to create some programming that fits with the era, and focus more on the characters viewers know and love so much.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the majority of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special this year is set in Poplar, and you’ll see a carnival and some other fantastic things take place. There could still be some struggle, but we get the sense that most of the event is going to be positive in tone.

A #CallTheMidwife Christmas video exclusive: 'Beating, rather than beaten' – With the current pandemic news being so negative, our team reflect on their joy and relief at being able to deliver our Christmas Special in time for Christmas Day this year ❤️🎄🎥 xxx pic.twitter.com/aCBYgW0Icm — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 20, 2020

