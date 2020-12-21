Legacies season 3 premiere synopsis: Where are Hope and Landon?







The Legacies season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on Thursday, January 21 — the wait is getting closer and closer to being over! In just one month, you’ll have a chance to see what’s next for some of these characters. Not only that, but you can learn a little bit more about Hope and Landon following those huge twists in the season 2 finale. Can they be brought back as they once were?

Ultimately, we have the full season 3 premiere synopsis for “We’re Not Worthy” now (via SpoilerTV), and we wish it gave away a little bit more than it does:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN — In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star.

If we were to come up with some sort of theory as to why Hope and Landon aren’t mentioned here, it’s because this synopsis was written in the spring, back when this episode was more or less intended to air as a part of season 2. (We don’t get a sense that there were extensive script changes due to the pandemic.) The CW probably wanted to keep Hope and Landon a secret because synopses tend to come out weeks in advance, and at the time this would’ve been out there, no one would have seen the prior episode yet.

Of course, that’s just a theory — who knows what’s going on in the mind of various network executives? That mystery will keep going for a while.

