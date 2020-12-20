The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams and Ivan’s overnight date







Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette will constitute Tayshia Adams’ overnight dates with all of the remaining contenders. Typically these are serious and emphasize romance hard, but there could be something a little different here with Ivan.

If you look below, you can see a tease of Tayshia and Ivan’s date, which seemingly starts with a pretty silly premise as they try to earn the record for World’s Longest Coldest Kiss. Wait, does such a record even exist? This feels in a way like a throwback to Sean Lowe’s season of the show, except there was no lower temperature involved in that.

Of course, we have all sorts of questions about how low the temperature has to be, and also if you hold the kiss too long if it’s really going to be romantic anymore. There may be a part of this date that just feels refreshing, though, given that these people have been roasting in triple-digit temperatures for most of the season, as filming took place in the Palm Springs area.

Amidst all of the craziness, there is still one rather-important question left to answer here: Whether or not Tayshia and Ivan are really compatible with one another. They need to figure this out over the next two episodes since otherwise, there’s no real way to know if this relationship will last. We anticipate one person being eliminated on Monday, though we’ve certainly seen things get weird at the end of The Bachelorette before.

What do you want to see when it comes to Monday’s The Bachelorette?

Do you think that Tayshia and Ivan are going to end up together at the conclusion of this? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

A story in 3 parts… 💋❄️ Who is ready for this date tomorrow on #TheBachelorette?? pic.twitter.com/ERcBJcBSPZ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 20, 2020

