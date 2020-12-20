Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 promo: Is Cane going to wage war?







As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 to come on Starz next weekend, there are a lot of big things you have to wonder.

Take, for example, how hard is Cane going to go for revenge now. We already saw some of his anger and jealousy towards Tariq lead to him trying to kill the guy off — that didn’t work out in his favor. Not only that, but his duplicity led to Monet kicking him out of the family entirely. Diana gave him some money to skip town and start over … but Cane isn’t going to do that. He’s far too stubborn and far too intent that he knows the right way to handle his business.

With this in mind, the promo below suggests that Cane is going to try and build a new empire of his own on the streets. He may think he has Lil Guap now, though we hesitate to think that is fully the case given all the chaos that we just saw. It really feels like a matter of time before he goes after Tariq again — these two seem set up for a battle for the ages, whether it be this season or a little more down the road.

The problem for Tariq right now is pretty simple: He’s got another threat out there in 2-Bit, who wants money in exchange for paying off some of Ghost’s debts. Oh, and also just saving Tariq’s life. That issue isn’t going away, either.

