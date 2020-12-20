





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll be coming your way with an answer to that question. Not only that, but we’ll also look a little bit more to what the future of this series holds.

The bad news we have to get out of the way now is simply this: NCIS: LA is off the air tonight. Why is that? It really just comes down to the fact that we’re in the thick of the network’s holiday hiatus. They typically don’t air many episodes close to Christmas, and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that they are doing the same exact thing here. It’s probably all the more essential they hold onto episodes given the fact that there are fewer in total this season and production started late.

If there is a silver lining worth passing along, it is that you’ll see LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast back on the air in the reasonably-near future. NCIS: Los Angeles returns on the first Sunday of the new year (January 3), and with a story entitled “Overdue” that will revolve around Callen making a big decision, and Deeks also potentially getting to kick off his training to be a proper agent.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode as of yet, be sure to check out the full “Overdue” synopsis below:

“Overdue” – The NCIS team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry. Also, team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent, and Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re sure that there will be another hiatus coming in late January/February due to football and awards shows, so it’s more essential than ever that CBS gets new episodes in during this little window. Given that Callen could be making some big decisions on his future with Anna, there’s a lot to be excited about.

