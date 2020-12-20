The Flight Attendant season 2 spoilers: Cassie’s memories still important







We know that we are going to be seeing The Flight Attendant season 2 coming on HBO Max in the future. With that said, what will it look like? We still have questions on that subject.

At the conclusion of season 1, it was clear that the Alex Sokolov mystery was at the end of the road — we know who killed him, and it seems like Cassie can plan ahead to her future. With that being said, there are still questions as to what that future is going to look like. Will there be a new mystery? More than likely we’ll see something of that variety and from there, we’ll have to see just how it impacts our main characters.

Even though this is a new story and a brand-new mystery in general, it does seem like in general, one element of the first season will remain: Cassie’s memory palace. We saw her communicating to Alex in this place this season, even though he was dead. We may not see Alex again, but still, there could be other opportunities to see her inner mind explored.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what creator/executive Steve Yorkey had to say about continuing to include this element of the story:

“I think that the idea of the mind palace would need to be present in Season 2. It would have to be present in some way, shape, or form … [even if] it would look different.

“It’s an important part of the show, and it’s really important for the show to be able to kind of literally get inside Cassie’s head to kind of unpack some of these not-great decisions that she’s making, so that you can understand where she’s coming from.”

Hopefully, we will get some information about the new mystery over the next several months … but this is where we’d advise you to be patient. We don’t get the sense that HBO Max will be in a hurry to announce anything soon.

