Manifest season 3 spoilers: The future for Michaela, Zeke







Are you prepared for Manifest season 3 to arrive on NBC? The show is coming back at some point in 2021, and that means all sorts of new mysteries.

Ultimately, we wish we had more to say when it comes to the big cliffhanger about the plane — but the producers seem to be keeping a tight lip on that for the time being. With that, we’re going to shift the focus elsewhere here and look a little bit towards Michaela and Zeke. This relationship is going to be progressing — they’re married, happy, and have about as normal a relationship as someone in their position could.

In speaking on the subject to TVLine, showrunner Jeff Rake notes that the two are going to be enjoying their life together … but there are still some mysteries that need to be examined as the story progresses:

“Zeke is alive and well! Three months after he beat his death date, he’s finally able to look toward the future and a life with his bride Michaela.

“But … his survival has raised even more questions about the callings and the fate of the passengers.”

There is absolutely still a lot to think about here, given that Zeke’s survival doesn’t necessarily mean that the death dates are null and void for everyone else. Also, the circumstances of his survival provide some mysteries on their own. Everything has to be tied together in some form, and we are intrigued to see what that will look like.

Hopefully, even more specifics from the world of Manifest will be clear before too long…

