Tough as Nails season 2 premiere date revealed at CBS (video)







With The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother all off the air for a good while, CBS is now turning to another reality show to fill in the tracks. Tough as Nails is coming back with season 2, and it will be happening a little bit earlier than some people would have expected.

If you look below, you can see that the new season is going to arrive on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is primary network real-estate, as the show is coming back in the winter and at a time when a lot of viewers should be around to watch. That’s exciting, and it feels like a natural fit alongside some other shows in SEAL Team and SWAT.

The video below does not necessarily give you a great sense of what’s coming up, but we do not anticipate the basic premise or structure of the show being all that different. This is a competition-based reality series that celebrates hard-working everyday Americans. It’s a salt-of-the-earth battle between people you rarely ever seen on reality TV elsewhere.

We do think that after season 1, there could be a few different evolutions to what Tough as Nails is as a program. Think in terms of some changes to competitions, or at the very least a better understanding of what viewers want. We also would imagine the casting pool being a little bit broader than ever — because a season has already aired, people out there may have a greater sense that they can trust Tough as Nails to paint them in a favorable (or at least realistic) light.

We’ll have some more insight on Tough as Nails as get a little closer to its premiere — we’re certainly curious to see what they bring to the table this time around!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Get ready to celebrate everyday Americans again on the second season of #ToughAsNails! 💪🏼 Summer's #1 new reality series returns Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8/7c on @CBS: https://t.co/dSJ3EH4zNz. pic.twitter.com/FA8t8Rdl2X — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) December 8, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







