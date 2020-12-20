His Dark Materials season 3: Is it renewed, canceled by BBC One?







Is His Dark Materials renewed for a season 3 at BBC One, and should you expect for it to be moving forward? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that and assess further whatever the future is going to hold.

We should state early on here that the situation with His Dark Materials is a little bit murky. Why? There is no official word at the moment that another season is happening, but there are also still signs that point in that direction. We’ve heard chatter about tentative production dates, and with that we get a good sense that some more episodes are being planned. We’re still waiting for that official green light, but we feel fairly optimistic that one more batch of episodes will be ordered. This is a show with mass universal appeal, and it probably also helps the BBC that they have partners including HBO here in America.

There is probably one other great reason to go ahead and make a His Dark Materials season 3 happen. It’s a chance to effectively complete the Philip Pullman trilogy. The third book, The Amber Spyglass, is the final one. It just makes a lot of sense to try and wrap things up properly as opposed to just canceling it now without a proper conclusion. Because these books have generational appeal, we’re sure that the BBC is also going to consider the potential of streaming money/DVD sales in the years to come in addition to the ratings today.

As for when a His Dark Materials season 3 could air, if renewed, that’s where things get tricky. The global pandemic makes it difficult to find a proper timeline, and then you also have to think about the lengthy time needed to film and produce the show after the fact. There is a lot of CGI work that needs to be done after each episode.

