The Mandalorian season 2 finale: Mark Hamill talks surprise Luke return







One of the coolest things that we’ve seen on television in all of 2020 came at the conclusion of The Mandalorian season 2 finale on Friday. Why? It’s all courtesy of Mark Hamill, who returned as a de-aged version of Luke Skywalker. Basically, he came back as his past self to collect The Child in order to help him complete his training.

This was spectacular, nostalgic, and emotional all in one. There are so many people who grew up on Star Wars who almost certainly appreciated him in this context. It’s something that we almost never expected to see — and yet, we got to see it. Isn’t that remarkable?

In a post on Twitter, you can see the latest reaction from Hamill himself, who praised the entire cast and crew of the show for keeping this big reveal a secret. It’s been over a year since this plan first came together and somehow, there were no leaks along the way. That’s a crazy, remarkable, and wonderful thing. It shows just how much everyone out there ultimately did appreciate what the producers were doing — they recognized the historical implications here. Were there rumors about a potential Hamill cameo at the end of the season? Sure, but there was ultimately no guarantee that we would get to see it happen.

Now, we have a fantastic TV moment to think about and discuss until the third season arrives next year. It’s going to be a long wait, and we imagine that said wait is going to feel even worse when you think about all of the mysteries that are going to linger because of that cliffhanger. After this Luke scene, we have no idea what exactly this new batch of episodes is going to look like … but it still should prove exciting.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on The Mandalorian season 2 finale

What did you think about this big surprise at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!#LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU pic.twitter.com/TOBqlXYyHN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







