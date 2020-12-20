Saturday Night Live cold open: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, & a vaccine







This weekend marked the final Saturday Night Live of the calendar year and typically, that means big things almost right away. There were all sorts of directions that the show could go with its cold open, whether it be utilizing the talents of host Kristen Wiig or opting to go in a political direction. Maybe they’d opt to do a little bit of both.

So what choice did the NBC show make in the end? They opted to kick things off with Beck Bennett’s version of Mike Pence, who decided to publicly take the vaccine late this week. This was a pretty quick turnaround from when the event actually happened.

Of course, the show did decide to make things a little absurd, mostly as Bennett’s version of Pence tried to take off his pants in order to receive the vaccine. This sketch also brought us the introduction of the new Joe Biden, who is now being played by none other than Alex Moffat. He offered a little bit of humor, though we don’t necessarily think that this sketch went anywhere other than piggybacking on headlines.

Will this SNL cold open go down in the history books? We hardly think so, but there were at least a few different moments that people will look back at tomorrow. We do hope that there is at least one more appearance from Alec Baldwin as Trump before inauguration, mostly because we want an opportunity to say goodbye to one of the most iconic impressions in the history of the show. Love it or not, it does stand out and Baldwin milked a lot out of it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live right now, including more of Moffat as Biden

What did you think about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

Is there any part of this that you’ll remember for a long time to come? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







