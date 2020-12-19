Yellowstone season 4: Prepare for it with all-new marathon!







We are getting close to the arrival of Christmas, and in this case, that means largely one thing: A chance to dive into new marathons for a wide array of different shows.

Today, we’re coming to you to discuss things in terms of Yellowstone. It’s one of the most-popular cable shows of the past several years, and there is a new chance for you coming up to get hooked — in the event that you aren’t already. If you are already into the world of John Dutton, this is just a chance to remind yourself of why you love the show so much.

The network is billing their upcoming Yellowstone marathon as an “Every Episode Marathon,” and it will begin on Saturday, December 26 and go through Sunday, December 27. The marathon will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern/Pacific, and it will carry through until midnight. On December 26, you’ll see all of season 1 and some of season 2. The following day, you’ll get the remainder of season 2 and then the entirety of season 3. Be sure to either clear your schedules or set your DVRs accordingly.

Unfortunately, you will still be waiting for a while after the fact to check out Yellowstone season 4. While we know that episodes have already been filmed in Montana, there is no premiere date just yet and there may not be one for some time. Filming was a little more isolated than usual due to the pandemic, so we’re curious to see what these stories will look like and also how the cliffhanger from season 3 will be addressed.

