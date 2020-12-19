The Bachelorette spoilers: Brendan and Tayshia’s overnight date (video)







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette is going to bring us the overnight dates, a long-standing show tradition. It’s also one that carries with it a whole lot of emotional turmoil.

By the time we get to this point in the season, feelings are incredibly intense. It’s no longer about just being a part of a reality show; instead, it’s more about whether or not you can see a future with the person you’re dating. This brings us to where things stand with Tayshia Adams and Brendan Morais.

In a new sneak peek over here at People Magazine, you can see both Tayshia and Brendan reaffirm the feelings that they have for each other. It’s clear that both of them can envision a future with each other, but there’s also something that Brendan is struggling with. What is it? The preview doesn’t make it clear, but we wouldn’t be surprised that it’s something related to being with someone who has feelings still for other people. He may not want to be ready to propose yet, not knowing for sure that he is #1 on her list of suitors. Or, he may want to be cautious in general with the future given that he’s been through a lot romantically.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t view this preview as a major cause for concern, largely because it’s clear that the feelings are there and Brendan has been good at communicating where he is. So long as that is happening, we do think these two have a chance.

