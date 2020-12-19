Shameless season 11 episode 3: Prepare for Frank & Franny chaos







This weekend’s Shameless season 11 episode 3 is going to be the last one of the calendar year. With that in mind, let’s hope for a lot of comedy.

What we can say already is that for Frank Gallagher, he is going to be doing a lot of what he does best — get himself into some trouble. This time around, though, he’s got a partner-in-crime that is most unexpected: Franny. The two characters are going to find themselves involved in what can be best described as escapades, mostly because of Frank’s new business venture in the pot industry.

Is Frank actually going to be successful in doing this? The irony is that it’s possible. This is a guy who has been around drugs and booze for most of his life, and the changing of local laws plus the pandemic puts him in prime position to exploit things to his own benefit. Also, people are going to be so desperate for product that he may be able to use that to his advantage further.

So what bring Franny into the mess? Frank may think having his granddaughter around is good for business, or may just think that she’s going to be one of the few people who won’t judge him for his actions. She’s far too young, after all, to really understand all that much of what is going on around her.

While there is probably going to be some sort of comedy within this episode, we are still going to be left with an important question: What is the final legacy of Frank Gallagher? How are we going to remember him as a character? We can’t imagine him having the happiest of endings out of all of this; he may be a source of comedy, but that doesn’t make him anywhere close to a good person.

