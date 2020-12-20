Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Just in case you did not know already, Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 next week is a critical hour. It has to be. This serves as the penultimate episode of the season, and the title alone here is intriguing: “Monster.” Who is that a reference to? Well, the promo itself suggested that it could be said towards Tariq — something that he may have to accept about himself.

Over the course of this upcoming episode, we are expecting the walls to close in further on Tariq St. Patrick. He’s already started to feel some of that, but it’s going to get worse long before it starts to get better. There are characters all over the place at this point who are self-interested, and also those who are increasingly suspicious of him. He’s been trying to keep his grades up, help Zeke, make sure his CourseCorrect app is successful, and also free his mother Tasha. There is a breaking point that is going to come when you are taking on this much responsibility.

We don’t expect all that much closure in episode 9 — almost everything else that you are seeing here is going to directly carry into the finale. Knowing the way that the Power universe often works, don’t be surprised if that also carries into the second season. The show’s already been renewed for a season 2, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that.

The big thing we feel clear about is this: Cane’s days are numbered. We have a feeling that he’s not going to get out of this alive with the way that he is going.

