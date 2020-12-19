Saturday Night Live preview: Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa expectations







This weekend marks the final episode of Saturday Night Live in 2020, and we should go ahead and tell you it’s a big one. Kristen Wiig is going to be the host of the show, and it marks what will hopefully be a fantastic comeback for a beloved cast member.

So what can you expect from her? Given that Wiig has more iconic characters than almost any recent cast member, we imagine that you’ll see a couple of familiar sketches in here. We’re personally hoping for Target Lady, given that there’s a lot of material to mine from that. We do also wonder if Wiig’s return could mean appearances from some other alum, as well — a lot of it could just be based on who is able to travel to Studio 8H. Safety does still need to be the priority here.

We would be surprised if there wasn’t at least some mention of the fact that Wiig is a part of Wonder Woman 1984 — we’ve seen Gal Gadot appear on the show in the past, and we wouldn’t be shocked if she turns up in some sort of pre-taped sketch.

Politically, this episode could continue to spoof either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, though that depends on whether or not Alec Baldwin is around and if SNL gets a new Biden. (Jim Carrey is already done with the impersonation.) That’s always somewhat of a toss-up, but there is certainly enough headlines out there for the show to lean in this direction.

As for the musical guest for this episode, be prepared for Dua Lipa to take on some of her recent music — and we also hope there’s a chance for her to sing something holiday-related, as well. Since we are so close to Christmas now, there is a tradition for some classics near the end of the show.

