





Who is Nick Cordero? Friday night’s new Blue Bloods episode aired a title card tribute to the actor, and we have more information within.

Cordero, for those of you who are hearing of him for the first time, was an accomplished performer. He was perhaps best known for his work on Broadway, but within the world of Blue Bloods he played the part of Victor Lugo, an adversary-of-sorts for Danny Reagan. He was one of the most entertaining arcs that we have seen for Donnie Wahlberg’s character over the years.

Unfortunately, Cordero is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who lost his life to the global pandemic, as he passed earlier this year on July 5 after a long-fought battle. His story generated national headlines as viewers gave all of the thoughts and prayers possible for his recovery. His battle inspired many others out there who were either taking on the virus themselves, or know someone who was.

One of the most powerful tributes to Cordero from within the show came from Marisa Ramirez (Baez), who had the following to say on Instagram after his passing:

Words are difficult today. Nick Cordero only did a few episodes but his heartwarming energy and his light was so memorable for our entire crew. It felt as if he had been with us for years. He brought us all so much joy and laughter. His fight for survival from [the virus] has left an indelible mark on the world. His warrior wife Amanda gave us all the opportunity to support his struggle and to share in hope. Hope that he would recover, hope that we would have a better understanding of what the virus is capable of and hope that we would learn how to protect ourselves and others from this virus. Today I am sad. I am losing hope. I am scared. I am confused as to why we have become so divided. Today I also know that if I do leave my home I will wear a mask. If not for my neighbors and myself than #forNick for his wife and his one year old son Elvis. We do not need to lose more fathers more humans. Rest well Nick.

Title card tributes are a beautiful way for a show to honor one of their own — their name lives on in subsequent airings, and there may be viewers down the road who see this and take the time to learn more about Cordero’s fight and determination as he battled for months in the hospital.

Just like the Reagans are a tight family, the Blue Bloods community is built on love and mutual respect. There are also a number of theater veterans on the show who know Cordero for that work, as well. We continue to send out thoughts and condolences to his family and friends, and to all of those suffering in this very difficult, painful year. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







