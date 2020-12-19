Magnum PI season 3 episode 3: Can Higgins stay in the country?







Tonight’s episode of Magnum PI was a firestorm of chaos — how else can you describe an episode revolving around a hostage crisis?

There were some high stakes even beyond the situation itself — Magnum, Higgins, and TC had come up with a scheme in order to ensure that she could stay in the country, and once the bad guys were wiped off the map, there was the other issue to deal with. These aforementioned three all lied in a government building to keep her from being deported, and the question that remained from there was whether or not their heroic deeds would be repaid.

As it turns out, the answer is yes! The joyous news coming out of tonight’s episode is that Higgins no longer has anything to worry about. The immigration official clearly is just grateful to be alive, to the point where he’s going to let it slide that she was obviously contemplating marriage with two different men over the span of a couple of weeks. She even got a hearty “welcome home” at the tail end of the hour.

So while there are still some larger questions that Magnum will have to think about, including the white SUV mystery, just think of this episode as a chance to tie up another loose end. Because of what happened in that building, it’s probably fair to guess that no one else is going to question Higgins’ status. She can now be free to go about her business, and the only trouble she may have to deal with from here is Magnum coming up with more noble but low-paying jobs the two should take on.

This episode of Magnum PI is the last one for the calendar year, but at least we’re wrapping it up on a high note!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Magnum PI episode

What did you think about Magnum PI season 3 episode 3?

Are you happy for Higgins? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







